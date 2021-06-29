Police: Woman shot, killed Tuesday morning in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Covington Police Department said a woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Northern Kentucky.

Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 2400 block of White Court for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, they found 26-year-old Ashley Kilgore suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

First responders transported Kilgore to St. Elizabeth in Covington for treatment, but officials said Kilgore was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers on White Court also found and arrested a suspect in the shooting. Police took this person to the Covington Police Headquarters and is being interviewed by investigators.

The Department of Criminal Investigations responded to the scene too, and they executed a search warrant in the area of the shooting.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.