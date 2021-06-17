People, pooches enjoy "Dog Night" at the Party on the Purple

NEWPORT, Ky. — Neither a closed bridge nor uncooperative weather could stop the Party on the Purple this week. Since the Purple People Bridge’s closure, the summer series gathering has been moved to Festival Park in Newport, but the last two events were rained out.

This week’s sunshine and mild temps were perfect as live music, food, drinks and dogs were out in full force.

“This is a really good location down here,” Party on the Purple event manager David Wertheim said. “A lot of people seem to like it. We’re doing the seating tent, which we haven’t been able to do on the bridge before. That’s really been nice. We’ve been able to spread out, add some more things, add some more vendors. It’s actually been a pretty good spot for us.”

Melissa Elfers and her two dogs Sisco and Daisy took full advantage of the event.

“Just being out and getting to taste different foods,” she said. “I love meeting new people and spending time with them tonight.”

Others came out to support a cause. Chris Bachman, president of the Sycamore Hockey Board, teamed up with Braxton Brewery to sell drinks.

“It’s a great opportunity for us as an organization to make money,” he said. “Every dollar we make here offsets a cost for one of our hockey players.”

The Party on the Purple is a free event that takes place throughout the summer.

