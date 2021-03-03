Pendleton Co. Sheriff warns illegally obtained pills caused 7 overdoses last weekend

FALMOUTH, Ky. — Don't take pills that aren't prescribed to you.

That's the warning from the Pendleton County Sheriff's Office Tuesday after seven overdoses -- one fatal -- were reported over the weekend.

Authorities believe the overdoses were caused by "illegally obtained Percoset 30 tablets." First responders were able to revive six of the people found unresponsive after they ingested the pills, but a seventh died at an area hospital.

"The Pendleton County Sheriff's Office wants to CAUTION anyone from taking any medication not obtained from a licensed medical professional and/or pharmacy," read the sheriff's office alert Tuesday.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Pendleton County Sheriff's Office at (859) 654-4511 or Pendleton County Dispatch at (859) 654-3300.

