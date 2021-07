BUTLER, Ky. — A country club restaurant in Pendleton County was a "total loss" after an overnight fire, a spokesperson said Tuesday morning.

The Hills at Pendleton Hills caught fire early Tuesday morning, according to the county's spokesperson, Rob Braun. He said no one was hurt in the fire.

An official with the Northern Pendleton Fire District confirmed the department offered mutual aid to the Falmouth Fire Department in response to the blaze.

