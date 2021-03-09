NKY Pridefest 2021 cancels parade, plans to focus on providing mental health resources

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Northern Kentucky Pridefest will focus on survival and support over celebration when it returns to Covington in June.

Instead of a parade and afterparty, the annual event will focus on connecting members of the LGBTQ community with mental health resources, HIV/AIDS testing and education and faith-based services, wrote organizer Bonnie Meyer on Tuesday.

“We know that members of the LGBTQ community — especially LGBTQ youth — have faced numerous struggles throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and the NKY Pride Center feels obligated to provide access to these important resources in a way that is safe and socially distant,” Meyer wrote in a news release.

The festival will also expand its hours and stream many of its activities to ensure attendees can practice social distancing and avoid COVID-19 risks.

Bigger, more typical Pride Month displays will largely take the form of art installations and socially distant celebrations such as a #PorchPride social media campaign.

Across the river, Cincinnati Pride made a similar decision on Feb. 1. The Queen City will still celebrate LGBTQ pride in June, but its parade is canceled and many of its other events have been relocated online.