NKY addiction treatment service's expansion offers help during holidays

OWENTON, Ky. — Jason Merrick has been sober since April 16, 2009, but like many people in recovery, he faces challenges during the holiday season.

“I’m grateful,” Merrick said. “Extremely grateful and cautious because this is a very stressful time of year.”

Merrick is the senior director for outpatient services at Addiction Recovery Care. The agency just announced an expansion at ARC Eagle Creek, its women’s residential treatment center in Owenton, Kentucky. The center will offer 100 beds for inpatient, residential treatment for substance use disorder after opening with 16 beds earlier this year.

“ARC is very proud to be part of the movement that works to address the community needs where they’re needed,” Merrick said.

Many rural communities in Kentucky lack health care resources. According to ARC, the closest similar facility to ARC Eagle Creek in Owenton is a 30-minute drive away.

“ARC has been very purposeful in addressing the need that our rural communities face, which is a scarcity of resources when it comes to mental health and substance use disorder treatments,” Merrick said.

This intentional approach to try and locate underserved rural areas is also a priority for BrightView Health, a substance use disorder treatment provider with locations in Ohio, Kentucky, Delaware and Virginia.

“One of the things they do is intentionally look for rural areas that maybe have not as many treatment options,” said Kelli Achberger, lead peer recovery supporter at BrightView Health’s Colerain office. “A lot of these communities have been the hardest hit with opioid use disorder.”

In addition to expanding the number of beds available for residential treatment, ARC Eagle Creek is also planning to add jobs. It expects to have 50 full-time employees when fully staffed.

The Owenton location offers detoxification, stabilization, residential treatment services, outpatient services and career opportunities for women looking to start their recovery journey. It has licensed counselors, state-certified peer support specialists and state-certified case managers to help clients with substance use disorders.

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, here are some resources:



ARC’s 24/7 addiction help hotline can be reached at (606) 638-0938.

BrightView Health’s call center is available at 1-833-510-HELP (4357).

SAMHSA’s National Helpline is 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

