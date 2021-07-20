New NKY distribution center bringing hundreds of jobs to Tri-State

WALTON, Ky. — Tuesday is the grand opening of a new Dollar General distribution center in Northern Kentucky, and the center is expected to bring about 300 jobs to the area.

The distribution center will serve more than 800 Dollar General stores, and it's expected to bring about $65 million to the Tri-State, according to Beth Anderson, director of the distribution center.

While officials will celebrate its grand opening Tuesday morning, the center actually opened during the pandemic to many challenges. However, Anderson said their opening also made a positive impact on the area.

"We got the honor of hiring people who had lost their jobs because of COVID-19," she said. "So we got to come in and be kind of , I guess, a light during probably a dark time for a lot of people."

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony today at 10:30 a.m.

