Maysville pharmacy staff braves snowy roads to deliver homebound patients' medicine

MAYSVILLE, Ky. — For many of Michael Berry's pharmacy customers, Monday night's threat of wintry weather across Northern Kentucky posed a direct threat to their lives.

But his team of delivery drivers at Mason Family Drug didn't let the ice and snow stop them.

Emily Gibney (WCPO) Michael Berry, owner of Mason Family Drug in Maysville, Ky., speaks with WCPO, Feb. 16, 2021.

"A lot of our patients are homebound, not able to get out," Berry said. "They're very dependent on our delivery drivers."

Berry said Mason Family Drug would deliver somewhere between 20 and 30 prescriptions Tuesday.

"The phones are ringing nonstop," he told WCPO. "We're very limited staff this morning, but we'll do whatever it takes to take care of our patients."

One of those patients, Berry said, was worried about ice-induced power outages.

Emily Gibney (WCPO) A Maysville, Ky., municipal snowplow clears a wet road after a prolonged snowfall, Feb. 16, 2021.

"He was on a nebulizer machine for breathing," Berry said. "We were able to get in contact with the patient's doctor, (and) converted to an inhaler-type of medicine that wouldn't be dependent on electricity.

"The guy was in tears that we were able to get his medicine down there to him; wouldn't have to worry about losing electricity and not being able to breathe."

As for the roads, Berry said, crews were doing the best they could and, without their work, those deliveries might have gone unfilled.

"Roads were snow-covered, maybe a bit of ice below," he said. "But we still got here."