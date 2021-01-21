Man charged after Warsaw, Ky., police pursuit ended in deadly crash

WARSAW, Ky. — The driver involved in a police pursuit that ended in a fatal crash in Gallatin County now faces a slew of other charges, including manslaughter.

According to Kentucky State Police, a Warsaw Police officer attempted to stop a vehicle on U.S. 42 for speeding just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle did not stop, leading police on a chase that ended when the vehicle collided with a concrete wall.

The driver, 31-year-old Josh Hodges of Florence, was transported to an area hospital for medical care, as was a 34-year-old passenger in his vehicle. Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

A third passenger, identified as 54-year-old Shanda Withrow of Hamilton, Ohio, was not wearing a seat belt and died in the crash, police said.

Kentucky State Police said Hodges has been charged with second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault and first-degree criminal mischief. Hodges had previously been charged with fleeing or evading police and multiple traffic offenses by the Warsaw Police Department.

Hodges is currently lodged at Louisville Metro Corrections. The Kentucky State Police Post 5 reconstruction team is continuing their investigation.