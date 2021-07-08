LIVE: Sen. Mitch McConnell speaks in Northern Kentucky Thursday
Timothy D. Easley/AP
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., addresses the media at a COVID vaccination site at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Posted at 12:25 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 12:28:39-04
COVINGTON, Ky. — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is speaking at the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce about issues concerning Kentucky and the nation.
Watch live below:
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.