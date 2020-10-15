KSP: Vevay dump truck driver dies in Gallatin County crash with tractor trailer

WARSAW, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash involving a dump truck and a tractor trailer that left a Vevay, Indiana, man dead Thursday morning.

At around 11:17, Post 5 dispatch was notified of the crash at the intersection of US 42 and US 27, about 4 miles east of Warsaw, Kentucky.

State troopers and Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene. Police said a tractor-trailer was turning from US 127 onto US 42 heading to Warsaw when a dump truck traveling East on US 42 approached the intersection.

Police said before the tractor-trailer cleared the intersection, the dump truck crashed with the side of the trailer.

The Gallatin County coroner pronounced the dump truck driver, 35-year-old Marcus A. Galbreath, dead at the scene.

State police are continuing their investigation.

