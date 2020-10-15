Menu

Watch
NewsRegion Northern Kentucky

Actions

KSP: Vevay dump truck driver dies in Gallatin County crash with tractor trailer

items.[0].image.alt
Kentucky State Police
Posted at 7:09 PM, Oct 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-15 19:40:37-04

WARSAW, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash involving a dump truck and a tractor trailer that left a Vevay, Indiana, man dead Thursday morning.

At around 11:17, Post 5 dispatch was notified of the crash at the intersection of US 42 and US 27, about 4 miles east of Warsaw, Kentucky.

State troopers and Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene. Police said a tractor-trailer was turning from US 127 onto US 42 heading to Warsaw when a dump truck traveling East on US 42 approached the intersection.

Police said before the tractor-trailer cleared the intersection, the dump truck crashed with the side of the trailer.

The Gallatin County coroner pronounced the dump truck driver, 35-year-old Marcus A. Galbreath, dead at the scene.

State police are continuing their investigation.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.