KSP investigate after man drowned in Owen County floodwaters

PERRY PARK, Ky. — A man's body was found in the floodwaters around the Kentucky River in Owen County Friday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.

At 8:26 a.m. KSP received a call from Owen County Emergency Management advising a body had been located in floodwaters around Perry Park. By then, the Kentucky River had crested at 40.16 feet, slightly above major flood stage.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife had conducted a search of the area the day before but couldn't find the man.

By the time troopers and detectives responded to the scene Friday morning, 32-year-old Travis Webster of Perry Park had been found dead.

Kentucky State Police troopers in Campbellsburg are investigating, but no foul play is suspected.

Floodwaters are expected to recede to normal levels by late Monday, according to the National Weather Service.