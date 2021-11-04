Kentucky State Police trooper involved in fatal shooting of man in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. — A Kentucky State Police trooper was involved in a shooting that led to a man's death in Grant County early Wednesday, according to a press release sent on Thursday morning by the Kentucky State Police.

The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, KSP said. State police did not say where the shooting happened and they did not provide any details about the shooting.

KSP only said that a man was transported to St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. They called him a "suspect", but did not say what it was he was suspected of doing.

No law enforcement were injured, KSP said.

WCPO has reached out to KSP for more information and will continue to update this story as we learn more.