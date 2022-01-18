Kentucky sees highest number of COVID-19 cases, positivity rate of the entire pandemic

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the state is seeing an all-time high in several pandemic statistics, and Northern Kentucky has the highest number of patients in the hospital with COVID-19 in the entire state.

During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Gov. Beshear said the state’s positivity rate is at 30.25%.

“Never dreamed that almost one of three people tested would be testing positive,” he said.

In total — the Bluegrass state saw 72,165 cases over the past week. That number is more than any other surge during the entirety of the pandemic.

During the press conference, Gov. Beshear hinted that experts expect numbers to rise next week, but not by the same significant increase.

More than 440 National Guard members are in Kentucky this week helping at more than 30 hospitals, and a few nursing homes.

“Delta overran our hospitals. We had to call in National Guard. We’ve done that here (too)," Beshear said.

In Northern Kentucky — hospital inpatient beds are 86.9% full. ICU beds are 100% full. That is the most beds in use of any region in the commonwealth of Kentucky.

Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky Commissioner for the Department of Public Health, says Kentuckians should look to Rhode Island and New York — states that saw a significant increase in Omicron cases. He says both states are around 1.5 to 3 weeks ahead of where Kentucky stands with the variant.

“If Kentucky follows the pattern, we may see a peak in the next 1-2 weeks. That would be a welcome reprieve,” Dr. Stack said.

Dr. Stack says nearly 28% of all people going to emergency rooms are there due to COVID-19.

He’s hoping those with mild illness will not go directly to the ER, but instead, call their primary care physician — so as not to overwhelm hospitals.

