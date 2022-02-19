Watch
NewsRegion Northern Kentucky

Actions

Gallatin County, Ky. man arrested for child porn

Warsaw, Ky. man facing 30 counts after arrest.
items.[0].image.alt
WCPO
<p>File photo</p>
Kentucky State Police
Posted at 12:26 PM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 12:26:57-05

CARROLL COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police have arrested a Gallatin County man on child pornography charges.

Michael Darby, 28, of Warsaw, Ky., was arrested after a search warrant was issued for his phone. He was charged with 30 counts of possession of child pornography. The arrest came after a detective with KSP District 5 received information from another law enforcement agency referencing Darby.

Darby is at the Carroll County Detention Center while KSP continues its investigation.

WCPO will continue to update this story.

More local news:
1 dead, 1 wounded in Clinton County shooting CPD arrest man in connection to Montgomery Road homicide Middletown school's creative approach to Black history teaching

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.