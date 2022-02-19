Gallatin County, Ky. man arrested for child porn

CARROLL COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police have arrested a Gallatin County man on child pornography charges.

Michael Darby, 28, of Warsaw, Ky., was arrested after a search warrant was issued for his phone. He was charged with 30 counts of possession of child pornography. The arrest came after a detective with KSP District 5 received information from another law enforcement agency referencing Darby.

Darby is at the Carroll County Detention Center while KSP continues its investigation.

WCPO will continue to update this story.