Gallatin Co. steel plant's expansion will mean more than just new jobs for the region

GHENT, Ky. — A steel plant in Gallatin County is moving forward with big plans to expand, investing millions of dollars and building a brand new facility under an agreement that will add dozens of new jobs.

"This is a very big deal," said Gallatin County Judge-Executive Ryan Morris. "To show their commitment here just shows that Gallatin County is in a really good spot right now."

A division of Nucor Corp. plans to build the $164 million tube mill facility over the next few years near its existing steel plant on U.S. 42. The Kentucky General Assembly approved a 10-year agreement with the company that provides up to $2.25 million in tax incentives, as part of the effort to convince it to choose Gallatin County for the expansion.

It will mean 72 new jobs for the small, mostly rural Northern Kentucky county over the next decade, with an average hourly wage of $45.50 for workers on the project.

But Morris said the benefits will go beyond jobs.

"Those people, they shop here, get gas, grocery stores and some recreation. So it's a big benefit," he said. "That just helps spur the local economy outside of just the jobs at Nucor."

Morris called it an "easy decision" for the jobs alone.

"We need those jobs here," he said.

Construction on the tube mill will start this summer, and Nucor expects the site to be open and operating by the middle of 2023.