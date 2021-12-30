Duke Energy Kentucky rates to increase by more than 6 percent

CINCINNATI — Duke Energy Kentucky will increase its rates by more than 6% starting in January.

The Kentucky Public Service Commission issued an order Dec. 28 approving new rates for Duke Energy Kentucky customers. The average resident will see an approximate 6.27% increase in monthly natural gas bills with increases depending on the customer's rate class, the market price of natural gas and the amount of natural gas used.

The order applies to 102,000 natural gas customers in Boone, Campbell, Grant, Kenton, Bracken, Gallatin and Pendleton counties. It does not impact electric rates.

Duke Energy Kentucky filed an application to increase its base rates by 13.66% in June. A rate agreement was reached in October, and public meetings were held to get customer input before the PSC issued its order authorizing about $9.17 million increase.

“We appreciate the PSC and the Kentucky Attorney General for giving such thoughtful consideration to our customers and to the investments we’ve made to keep our system safe and reliable for decades to come,” said Amy Spiller, president of Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky, in a release. “We have managed our costs to operate and maintain the system nearly flat for more than a decade, and we continue to focus on helping our customers better manage their energy usage and reduce their bills.”

Duke Energy Kentucky does not earn any profit from the increase. For more information on the order, click here.

