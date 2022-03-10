Covington to start enforcing parking meters on evenings and Saturdays, raise cost per hour

COVINGTON, Ky. — The city of Covington is extending the hours it will enforce metered parking on the city's streets and it is also raising the cost.

The new hours in which drivers are required to pay the meter are between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. on weekdays and on Saturday. Sunday remains free. The cost per hour will increase from $1.10 to $1.50.

The changes take effect immediately, but the city says there will be a grace period with "courtesy tickets" or warnings as people adjust to the new rules and meters re-labeled. The city did not provide a timeline for when the grace period would end.

The new enforcement was approved by the Board of Commissioners Tuesday night, the city said.

“As downtown grows and becomes busier, we want to ensure that our businesses have parking for their customers and clients,” City Manager Ken Smith said in a press release sent by Covington. “These metered spots are designed for constant turnover. That’s their purpose. If a car is left in a spot every late afternoon or from Friday afternoon until Monday morning, that hurts surrounding businesses.”

The city says it increased the rates and extended the hours to match the "rate in other urban areas on this side of the Ohio River" and in response to complaints from local business owners who said spots were being taken up by drivers who parked throughout the weekend and all evening.

The city also said that the rate increase would allow it to upgrade amenities, modernize and add parking garage facilities through the new revenue it gains.