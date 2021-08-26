Coroner: Two dead after crash on AA Highway in Bracken County

BROOKSVILLE, Ky. — Two people are dead after a crash Wednesday afternoon on the AA Highway in Bracken County, the coroner said Thursday.

According to Bracken County Coroner John Parker, the crash involved two vehicles, each carrying one occupant. One driver — whom Parker identified as Joshua Martin of Lake Waynoka, Ohio — died at the scene of the crash around 4 p.m. Wednesday near Hilton Lane.

The other driver, whom the coroner did not immediately identify, sustained injuries and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where they later died.

Officers with the Bracken County Sheriff's Department and Kentucky State Police responded to the crash and were investigating.