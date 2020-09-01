Menu

Watch
NewsRegion Northern Kentucky

Actions

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport receives $45M in federal funding

items.[0].image.alt
Parking shortage at CVG?
Posted at 5:14 PM, Sep 01, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-01 18:50:59-04

HEBRON, Ky. — Nine Kentucky airports were given a total of $94.5 million from federal funding, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced in a news release on Tuesday.

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport received nearly $45 million to strengthen local infrastructure and improve the traveler experience.

“Kentucky’s airports connect their communities to the region and the world,” McConnell said. “I’m proud the CARES Act continues to deliver for these facilities, the men and women who work there, and all the travelers who enjoy them. Our Commonwealth’s airports are important to Kentucky’s economic comeback.”

The money was given out by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which also included nearly $12 million from the CARES Act.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.