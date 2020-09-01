Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport receives $45M in federal funding

HEBRON, Ky. — Nine Kentucky airports were given a total of $94.5 million from federal funding, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced in a news release on Tuesday.

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport received nearly $45 million to strengthen local infrastructure and improve the traveler experience.

“Kentucky’s airports connect their communities to the region and the world,” McConnell said. “I’m proud the CARES Act continues to deliver for these facilities, the men and women who work there, and all the travelers who enjoy them. Our Commonwealth’s airports are important to Kentucky’s economic comeback.”

The money was given out by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which also included nearly $12 million from the CARES Act.

