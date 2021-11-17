Augusta, Ky. mayor arrested, charged with DUI, disregarding stop sign

AUGUSTA, Ky. — The mayor of Augusta, Ky., blew a .103 blood-alcohol level and failed a field sobriety test when he was pulled over for running a stop sign on Saturday, Nov. 13, according to a police report filed by the August Police Department.

Police said they pulled over Michael Taylor around 10:04 p.m. after an officer saw him disregard two stop signs — one at Nerva Dr. and Hamilton Ave. and another at Nerva Dr. and Hwy 8. The police report said Taylor then made a right-hand turn and crossed into the eastbound lanes before correcting back into the westbound lane.

After the officer pulled him over, the report said Taylor let his foot off the brake, jerking the vehicle forward before Taylor put the car in park. The officer described Taylor as sweating, with bloodshot eyes and a nervous disposition.

When asked if he'd had any alcohol, Taylor told the officer he'd had two beers, but he later admitted to also having taken Tylenol and Percocet for recent surgeries.

Police asked Taylor to submit to a field sobriety test, which he failed, before administering a preliminary breath test. The police report said Taylor sucked in on the PBT several times before he properly blew into it. The PBT showed his blood-alcohol level to be .102; once Taylor was taken back to the station and given a breathalyzer, his BAC registered as .103.

Police said Taylor would not submit to a blood test, citing a dislike of needles.

He was then taken to the Madison County Detention Center, the report said. He has been charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and disregarding a stop sign.