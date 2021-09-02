Watch
Vevay PD searching for retired colonel's helmet, stolen from American Legion booth

Vevay Police Dept./Provided via Facebook
Retired U.S. Army Col. August Duael's combat helmet disappeared from a booth at the Swiss Wine Festival in Vevay, Ind., Aug. 26, 2021, police said.
Posted at 1:34 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 13:34:24-04

VEVAY, Ind. — Police are searching for a U.S. Army veteran's helmet after officers said it was stolen from a festival booth last week.

In a Facebook post, the Vevay Police Department said Thursday that retired Col. August Duael had his combat helmet on display at the Swiss Wine Festival on Aug. 26 when it disappeared from the American Legion's booth. Duael is offering a reward for its return.

"Mr. Duael fought for our country and deserves better than he has been treated," the department's post stated. "Anyone with any information please contact the Vevay Police Department at 812-427-3737."

