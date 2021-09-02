Vevay PD searching for retired colonel's helmet, stolen from American Legion booth

VEVAY, Ind. — Police are searching for a U.S. Army veteran's helmet after officers said it was stolen from a festival booth last week.

In a Facebook post, the Vevay Police Department said Thursday that retired Col. August Duael had his combat helmet on display at the Swiss Wine Festival on Aug. 26 when it disappeared from the American Legion's booth. Duael is offering a reward for its return.

"Mr. Duael fought for our country and deserves better than he has been treated," the department's post stated. "Anyone with any information please contact the Vevay Police Department at 812-427-3737."