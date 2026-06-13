Sheriff: Human skeletal remains found in rural area in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. — A sheriff's department in southeastern Indiana is investigating after skeletal remains were located in Franklin County on Friday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Department said.

Deputies responded to a location in eastern Franklin County on Friday after human skeletal remains were located, but the sheriff's office did not say where exactly they were found or by whom.

Investigators notified the Franklin County Coroner's Office, which requested assistance from the University of Indianapolis Human Identification Center Forensic Anthropology Team.

The coroner's office and anthropology team are working to examine and identify the remains. Any possible cause of death for the person is also unknown at this time.

The sheriff's department said the investigation is ongoing.