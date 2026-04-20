Prosecutor: Ripley County man charged with attempted murder of Indiana State Police sergeant

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. — A Ripley County man has been charged with the attempted murder of an Indiana State Police sergeant, said Ripley County Prosecutor Richard J. Hertel.

Hertel announced Monday that 46-year-old Larry W. Webster II has been charged with attempted murder, a level one felony, and being a habitual offender in connection with a 2025 attack on Indiana State Police Sergeant David Meyer in Jefferson County. Outside of the charges in Ripley County, Hertel said Webster faces the same two charges in Jefferson County.

On Nov. 19, 2025, Jefferson County 911 received multiple calls about a crash at the intersection of US-421 and Michigan Road. A witness of the crash saw a driver in a pickup truck intentionally strike a minivan stopped at the intersection, run over the minivan driver as he stood outside the van and then strike him a second time, Hertel said.

The minivan driver was transported to Norton Kings' Daughter's Hospital with serious injuries, Hertel said.

Based on the witness and victim's statements, law enforcement tied the pickup truck to Webster and located it in a nearby parking lot. Hertel said law enforcement found front-end damage and red paint transfer consistent with the minivan on Webster's truck.

Sgt. Meyer then located Webster on foot on Old Michigan Road, approximately one mile from where the truck was found. When Meyer approached, Webster attacked and assaulted Meyer without warning. During the attack, Webster forced Meyer into a roadside ditch, pinned him to the ground and drove his fingers into Meyer's eye sockets while attempting to grab Meyer's gun. Hertel said a passing motorist intervened in the attack and pulled Webster off Meyer.

Meyer suffered a broken shoulder in the attack that required complete shoulder replacement surgery, Hertel said.

Webster remains held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $3 million cash bond.