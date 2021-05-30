Ohio woman killed in Franklin county head-on crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal crash that killed a woman Friday afternoon

Just after 2 p.m. on May 28, Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a report of a fatal crash on State Road 1 near Old State Road 1 in Southgate.

Authorities said a husband and wife, Ronald and Vanessa Bailey, of Eaton Ohio, were traveling southbound on State Road 1 in separate vehicles. At the time the couple reached a left-hand curve at the top of a hill, a third vehicle, a 2015 Nissan Rogue travelled left of center and struck the Mazda 6 being driven by Vanessa Bailey head-on.

After being struck, the Mazda 6 went off the road and down a grassy embankment. The Franklin County Coroner pronounced 56-year-old Vanessa Bailey dead at the scene.

The male driver of the 2015 Nissan Rogue was transported to a Cincinnati-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He has not been charged at this time.

According to the news release put out by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, the driver said he possibly fell asleep while driving.

Ronald Bailey was treated by emergency crews at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.

