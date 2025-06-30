Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegion Indiana

Actions

Officials: 2 dead after car crash into home in Franklin County, Ind.

Police lights
Scripps News
Lights on a police car.
Police lights
Posted

RUSHVILLE, Ind. — Two people are dead after a driver veered off the road and hit a utility pole, tree and then a home in Franklin County, Indiana, Saturday evening, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies were called to the 27000 block of West Chapel Road in Rushville at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday for a reported crash. An initial investigation determined that Robert William Leo Dunham, 49, was driving westbound at an excessive speed when his car crested a hill and became airborne before landing, veering off the road and hitting a utility pole.

The sheriff's office said they determined the car continued through the grass, hit a tree and became airborne again before hitting a home. Both Dunham and a passenger, 51-year-old Jesse E. Brummett Jr., were pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. The sheriff's office said toxicology results are pending; however, excessive speed is believed to have been a primary factor in the crash.

More local news:
Days after removal from CCA, commissioner resigns from Great Parks board Sarah Jessica Parker calls hometown Cincinnati an 'impressive, exciting city' Ohio Supreme Court indefinitely suspends Cincinnati lawyer's license

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.