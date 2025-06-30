Officials: 2 dead after car crash into home in Franklin County, Ind.

RUSHVILLE, Ind. — Two people are dead after a driver veered off the road and hit a utility pole, tree and then a home in Franklin County, Indiana, Saturday evening, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies were called to the 27000 block of West Chapel Road in Rushville at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday for a reported crash. An initial investigation determined that Robert William Leo Dunham, 49, was driving westbound at an excessive speed when his car crested a hill and became airborne before landing, veering off the road and hitting a utility pole.

The sheriff's office said they determined the car continued through the grass, hit a tree and became airborne again before hitting a home. Both Dunham and a passenger, 51-year-old Jesse E. Brummett Jr., were pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. The sheriff's office said toxicology results are pending; however, excessive speed is believed to have been a primary factor in the crash.