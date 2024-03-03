Large police presence at Hollywood Casino in Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — There is a large police presence at the Hollywood Casino in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

WCPO 9 is working to confirm details but we have seen multiple police officers responding to the scene.

It's not confirmed what the response is for, but one person we talked to says they are waiting for their father, who they said is locked down inside the casino.

Two witnesses who were leaving the casino told us that they heard a bunch of people screaming "there's a gun." Video from inside the casino shows fire alarms going off on the casino floor, with some people saying they were evacuated to the garage.

Another witness said as of 9:15 p.m. that things were back to normal inside the casino, but that they weren't letting anyone new inside.

An officer told WCPO 9 around 9:25 p.m, that a suspect is in custody, but did not say for what.

A person waiting in line to get in to the casino said that as of 9:30 p.m., friends they were communicating with inside the casino said things were normal and that the band was "setting up" to play. That person said that the bartenders stopped serving drinks for a brief time, but that they resumed service shortly after the incident apparently involving someone trying to rob the casino.

We will update this story with more information as soon as it is available.

Spoke to a man inside the Hollywood Casino right now in Lawrenceburg. He told @WCPO the fire alarm went off, letting them know about an emergency on the floor, to stay put. He was in the food court when it happened. It's his understanding a guy approached the cage demanded $$ 1/2 — Bret Buganski (@Bret_Buganski) March 3, 2024

On the scene of an emergency situation at Hollywood Casino in Lawrenceburg.



Spoke with someone outside who is waiting for their father, who tells them they are locked down inside. @WCPO



More to come as we have it. pic.twitter.com/1tvqL6adYi — Andrew Rowan (@andrewrowan128) March 3, 2024