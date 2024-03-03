Watch Now
Large police presence at Hollywood Casino in Lawrenceburg

Andrew Rowan | WCPO 9
Posted at 8:58 PM, Mar 02, 2024
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — There is a large police presence at the Hollywood Casino in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

WCPO 9 is working to confirm details but we have seen multiple police officers responding to the scene.

It's not confirmed what the response is for, but one person we talked to says they are waiting for their father, who they said is locked down inside the casino.

Two witnesses who were leaving the casino told us that they heard a bunch of people screaming "there's a gun." Video from inside the casino shows fire alarms going off on the casino floor, with some people saying they were evacuated to the garage.

Another witness said as of 9:15 p.m. that things were back to normal inside the casino, but that they weren't letting anyone new inside.

An officer told WCPO 9 around 9:25 p.m, that a suspect is in custody, but did not say for what.

A person waiting in line to get in to the casino said that as of 9:30 p.m., friends they were communicating with inside the casino said things were normal and that the band was "setting up" to play. That person said that the bartenders stopped serving drinks for a brief time, but that they resumed service shortly after the incident apparently involving someone trying to rob the casino.

We will update this story with more information as soon as it is available.

