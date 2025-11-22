ISP: Aurora man charged with attempted murder for striking another driver after crash

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. — An Aurora man is facing an attempted murder charge after he drove into another man following a crash Wednesday, Indiana State Police (ISP) said.

ISP said troopers from the Versailles Post, alongside deputies from the Ripley County Sheriff's Office and Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, responded to a crash on US-421 near Michigan Road in Jefferson County, which is directly south of Ripley County along the Ohio River.

Troopers found that the driver of a 1991 Chevrolet truck, identified as 46-year-old Larry Webster II, rear-ended another vehicle while traveling northbound on US-421. After the other driver exited his vehicle, Webster allegedly intentionally struck the vehicle a second time, as well as striking the driver, who was standing next to the vehicle. Webster then fled the scene in his truck.

ISP said troopers located Webster's abandoned truck on Old Michigan Road in southern Ripley County, and Webster was located walking nearby. While taking Webster into custody, an altercation occurred and an ISP trooper was injured.

The trooper was treated and released at a nearby hospital, ISP said. The driver of the vehicle that Webster struck was also injured and transported to the nearby hospital.

Webster was transported to a hospital in Madison before being transferred to a second hospital for additional evaluation. He was later released and booked in the Jefferson County Jail. He's been charged with attempted murder.

ISP said additional charges may be filed.