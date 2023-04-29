Indiana DNR: Juvenile dead after off-road vehicle crash in Union County

BROWNSVILLE, Ohio — A juvenile died in an off-road vehicle crash in Union County Friday afternoon.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said conservation officers responded to a crash on the 5000 block of North Abington Pike in Brownsville. When they arrived, officers learned an off-road vehicle rolled over onto the driver and juvenile passenger.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to Reid Health Hospital in Richmond, where the juvenile was pronounced dead. Officials did not release the age of the juvenile.

Neither alcohol nor any other impairment is believed to be the cause. The vehicle was being operated off-road, officials said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

