Troopers: Lawrenceburg man dead after crash in Kentucky

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — A Lawrenceburg man is dead and three juveniles were airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Kentucky Wednesday morning.

Kentucky State Police said their preliminary investigation determined a woman driving a 2012 Volvo S60 on US-421 in Trimble County crossed left of center and hit a 1987 Ford Ranger driven by 39-year-old David Logan of Lawrenceburg. Logan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman and three juvenile passengers inside the Volvo were airlifted to hospitals in Louisville with what police described as serious injuries.

KSP said the crash remains under investigation at this time.