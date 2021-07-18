Police searching for missing Dearborn County man believed to be in danger

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — The Dearborn County Sheriff's Department is searching for 77-year-old Wayne Willis, who went missing Sunday morning and is believed to be in danger.

Police said Willis is missing from Lawrenceburg and hasn't been seen since 8:45 a.m. He may require medical assistance, police said.

Willis stands 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has gray hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a silver or gray short-sleeved dress shirt, blue jeans, black socks and brown shoes. He may be driving a black 2014 Cadillac ATS with an Ohio license plate of JMB-7883.

Anyone with information on Willis's whereabouts should call the Dearborn County Sheriff's office at 812.537.3431, or call 911.