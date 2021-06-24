Police: Missing teenager from Dearborn County in 'extreme danger'

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — The Dearborn County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing teenager who they said is in "extreme danger."

Shannon Oney, 16, was last seen around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in Lawrenceburg, Ind., according to police. She is about 5-foot-2-inches tall, weighs about 110 lbs. and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and black Vans shoes.

Oney might be with 33-year-old Lamont Giles, according to police. Giles is about 5-foot-11-inches tall, weighs about 170 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes. Giles might be driving a white Chevrolet Colorado truck with an Ohio license plate number of HTQ8117.

Police said Oney is in extreme danger and might need medical assistance.

Police ask that if anyone sees or has information about Oney, Giles or the truck involved to call 911 or 812-542-3200.