Crews continue Ohio River search for bodies of Nylo Lattimore, James Hutchinson

OXBOW, Ind. — Crews have been searching for the bodies of 3-year-old Nylo Lattimore and 6-year-old James Hutchinson for weeks, and their search for the two missing Tri-State boys continued Friday.

Investigators believe the boys were dropped in the Ohio River, and divers have combed the river. Now that early spring flooding has receded, crews are searching on land that had been underwater for weeks.

The group of volunteers and search experts continued their operation in Oxbow, Indiana downriver of the Carroll Lee Cropper Bridge. They hoped to cover about 86 acres Friday.

“It's big, a lot of land. That's not even covering the entire Oxbow area we want to cover. I'm not sure we'll have the people needed today to get it done,” said Tracy Campbell with North Star International Search and Recovery.

Investigators believe Nylo Lattimore was put in a body bag and thrown into the Ohio River by 21-year-old Desean Brown, the man accused of killing Nylo’s mother 29-year-old Nyteisha Lattimore in early December 2020. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Authorities said Hutchinson’s mother, 29-year-old Brittany Gosney, admitted to killing the boy after trying to abandon him in a Preble County park. As she attempted to leave him in the park, Hutchinson held onto her car, which dragged him as Gosney drove away, she told police.

She then took the boy’s body home to later drop it in the river near Lawrenceburg, Indiana. Gosney and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, face dozens of charges, including murder, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, endangering children and tampering with evidence. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Search crews expect to be out until around 8-9 p.m. Friday.

