7 preteens, teens shot in downtown Indy shootout near Circle Centre Mall

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after multiple teenagers were shot in downtown Indy Saturday night.

According to police, officers were on patrol when they heard several shots being fired in the 1st block of W. Maryland St around 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a large group of juveniles.

In total, officers located seven people with gunshot wounds ranging from ages 12-17, including a victim that walked-in at Community South Hospital.

All victims are stable, according to police.

According to police, the shooting occurred mainly on the northeast corner of Illinois and Maryland streets — outside of any businesses.

Multiple firearms were used.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Albert Teaters at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Albert.Teaters@indy.gov.