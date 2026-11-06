Brown wins Ohio Senate seat, calls on Democrats to focus on war, tariffs and costs

Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown is returning to the U.S. Senate after defeating Republican Jon Husted in Ohio's closely watched Senate race.

Brown will complete the remainder of the term previously won by Vice President JD Vance in 2022. The seat will be up for election again in 2028.

As Democrats assess the party's direction following the election, Brown outlined what he believes should be the party's top priorities moving forward.

“The first thing we should do is fight to end the war. The second thing we should do is fight to end the tariffs,” Brown said.

He added that Democrats should then focus on lowering costs for working Americans.

“And then focusing on how do we cut cost directly for middle class, working class people who are struggling,” Brown said.

Brown's comments offer an early look at the issues he wants Democrats to prioritize as he prepares to return to the Senate.