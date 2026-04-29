Cartel rumors and crime scenes: 'While They Were Sleeping' looks at twists in Pike County murder investigation

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — On April 22, 2016, eight members of the Rhoden family were all found shot to death in multiple homes in rural Pike County, Ohio.

The investigation that followed took years to result in an arrest, and even longer before anyone would go to trial. Now, a decade later, one person is still awaiting trial for their alleged role in the Pike County murders.

This podcast looks back on the day everything happened and through the 10 years that have passed since then. In Episode 2: "A Pre-Planned Execution", we take a look at the twists and turns in the investigation — from rumors of the cartel's involvement to the sheriff's office picking up and moving each of the crime scenes to a separate space.

New episodes will be released every Wednesday morning on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube or anywhere else you get podcasts.

You can listen to Episode 2 on YouTube here:



Listen in the Apple Podcasts app here:



Find the podcast on Spotify below:



What happened in Pike County on April 22, 2016?

Eight members of the Rhoden family were found shot to death in their homes.

The crime scene spanned multiple family homes throughout the area; Seven family members were found dead in three different homes on Union Hill Road. The eighth victim was found within a 10-minute drive of the others.

Officials said they believe the shootings took place in the early morning hours.

Found dead were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah "Hazel" Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

Christopher Rhoden Sr. and his ex-wife, Dana Rhoden, were parents to Clarence "Frankie," Christopher Jr. and Hanna May Rhoden. Kenneth Rhoden was Chris Sr.'s brother.

Hazel Gilley was Frankie's fiancée. Gary Rhoden was a cousin of the family.

Three children — a days-old infant, 6-month-old and 3-year-old — were found unharmed inside the homes.

You can read the latest updates on the case, or read previous reports from the trial here.