Phone bank will help answer your questions around Medicare and Medicaid insurance

The Ohio Department of Insurance's Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) will host a virtual phone bank on Thursday, June 17 on WCPO.

This phone bank will answer questions and provide unbiased consultative discussions around Medicaid/Medicare Insurance options. Many consumers struggle with navigating the insurance environment - this service can help set their minds at ease and answer their questions with trained experts from the Ohio Department of Insurance.

Thursday’s phone bank will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. on WCPO 9.

Phone Bank Call-In number: 1-800-686-1578. Consumers can can also reach that number daily 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information, visit the Ohio Department of Insurance website.