WCPO Insider comes to a close

In 2014, we launched an ambitious plan to find another way to connect with you, our audience, by introducing WCPO Insider. After seven years of this program, we’ve decided to end WCPO Insider on May 1.

Rewards will be available for you to redeem at wcpo.com/rewards until May 1. If you have an annual subscription, you will be refunded for any time remaining on your subscription after May 1. Current Insiders can visit their account management page for more details.

Although WCPO Insider is ending, our commitment to journalism and our community is not. We hope you will continue to turn to wcpo.com, our social channels, WCPO 9 on TV and your favorite streaming devices for your news and weather information.

Thank you for your loyalty and your business.

If you have any further questions, please contact us at: insider@wcpo.com