Pet Pals: Meet Voodoo

HAMILTON — This week's Pet Pal is Voodoo, who came into Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton as a stray.

According to Kelley McClaughry, Animal Friends' dog care coordinator, Voodoo is a 2-year-old pittie mix who loves giving kisses.

McClaughry said they recommend a meet-and-greet with Voodoo and any potential family, especially if that family has another dog. Animal Friends Humane Society has a living room type area that would be similar to a room in the house called a Real Life Room of a new owner where people can meet-and-greet with a potential new pet.

"The best way to meet the dogs is to come in see their personalities and actually take them out and walk them and hang out in our Real Life Room here," McClaughry said. "They're a totally different dog outside of the kennel."

Animal Friends Humane Society is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. everyday except Wednesday and Thursday, when they're open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can see profiles of their animals at their website at https://www.animalfriendshs.org/ .