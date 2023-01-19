PHOTOS: Step inside Big Chill, College Hill's newest bar
Big Chill opened in College Hill on Dec. 31, 2022. The bar is located at 5912 Hamilton Ave.
Big Chill is nestled along Hamilton Avenue across the street from Brink Brewing.Photo by: Molly Schramm/WCPO Owners Hannah Wheatley and Evan Wallis are serving up two things to customers: alcohol and ice cream.Photo by: Molly Schramm/WCPO Co-owner Hannah Wheatley said Big Chill was born out of their shared love for College Hill, as well as years of experience in the bar and service industry.Photo by: Molly Schramm/WCPO Big Chill has floor-to-ceiling windows at the front of its bar with seating that overlooks Hamilton Avenue.Photo by: Molly Schramm/WCPO Big Chill has its draft beer options listed above the bar between its two TVs.Photo by: Molly Schramm/WCPO A subtle-yet-effective "no whining" sign sits in the middle of the bar surrounded by the rest of Big Chill's eclectic decorations.Photo by: Molly Schramm/WCPO Co-owner Hannah Wheatley said Big Chill has seen a diverse clientele so far, and that domestic beers are just as popular as the cocktail menu.Photo by: Molly Schramm/WCPO Big Chill has various different seating options for customers.Photo by: Molly Schramm/WCPO A decent amount of Big Chill's decor came from the owners' home, but the rest was collected at various antique shops.Photo by: Molly Schramm/WCPO If you have to wait in line for one of Big Chill's two bathrooms, you can check yourself out in one of the multiple mirrors leading to the back patio.Photo by: Molly Schramm/WCPO The decor surrounding Big Chill — even in its bathrooms — serves not only as something to look at, but also as a great conversation starter with friends.Photo by: Molly Schramm/WCPO At some point in the spring, Big Chill will have a walk-up ice cream window by the back patio.Photo by: Molly Schramm/WCPO Big Chill's back patio is perfect for not only summer nights, but also cool nights around a fire.Photo by: Molly Schramm/WCPO Big Chill's owners said they'd like to have something for everyone at the bar no matter when you stop by.Photo by: Molly Schramm/WCPO