KFC is bringing back its fireplace logs that smell like fried chicken

(LEX 18) — You can make your home smell like Kentucky Fried Chicken.

The fast food chain is bringing back their 11 Herbs & Spices firelog after first releasing it in 2018 and it sold out in a few hours. It's available at Walmart for $15.88.

KFC Firelogs are back, with a finger lickin’ good getaway to the Kentucky Fried Chicken Firelog Cabin. Grab your Firelog on https://t.co/FeSAzTIgBV or download the KFC app for a chance to enter to win! NO PUR NEC. 21+ Ends 12/31/21. Rules: https://t.co/PqNZI1kX6D pic.twitter.com/Kaq9Ju7KVU — KFC (@kfc) December 7, 2021

Fried chicken fans can also download the KFC app for a chance to enter to win. No purchase is necessary but you must be 21 or older to enter.

