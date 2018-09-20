From the Vault: Driver plowed through Oktoberfest crowd, injured 27 people in 1999

CINCINNATI -- Nineteen Oktoberfests ago, celebration turned to chaos when a driver plowed through a barricaded street, striking more than two dozen festival-goers Downtown and injuring 27 on Sept. 19, 1999.

Police said Michael Cowperthwaite, 25, was first spotted driving recklessly on Walnut Street. He then hit a parked car and turned west onto Sixth Street going the wrong way. Then he turned south onto Main Street, again driving the wrong way. He drove through the festival barricades on Main Street and struck several people before colliding with an oncoming taxi near Fourth Street.

Cowperthwaite left a trail of anguished victims in his wake. They suffered fractured and broken bones, but luckily, no life-threatening injuries.

Cowperthwaite admitted to drinking Downtown. His blood-alcohol content was twice the legal limit, police said, and his car contained empty alcohol bottles.

The 25-year-old was released from University of Cincinnati's hospital the next morning and hauled off to jail. He was still wearing a hospital gown when officers walked him to a patrol car.

Almost five months later, Cowperthwaite pleaded guilty to 18 counts and was sentenced to 14 and a half years in prison. He wept throughout his sentencing hearing.

Cowperthwaite's attorney said his client "feels horrible about what happened and feels he should be punished for what happened."

In March 2007, Cowperthwaite was allowed to withdraw his guilty plea and his sentence was vacated. He was released after serving nearly seven and a half years. He has petitioned several times to have his driving privileges reinstated - most recently in 2017 - to no avail.

