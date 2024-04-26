WWE champion Cody Rhodes makes appearance at Newport Kroger

NEWPORT, Ky. — Wondering why there’s a ton of people in line at the Newport Kroger? Well, we’ve got your answer.
WWE champion Cody Rhodes is making an appearance Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kroger location 130 Pavilion Pkwy.
“Come meet me and get your eyes on the crown jewel of wrestling belts!” read a post on Rhodes’ Twitter account. The appearance is in partnership with Wheatley Vodka.
NEWPORT, KY❗️ TOMORROW 11-1— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 25, 2024
Come meet me and get your eyes on the crown jewel of wrestling belts! 📸🖊️
This is a first for @WWE ‘s Partnership Team/Myself/@WheatleyVodka as we look to do more unique moments to meet wrestling fans worldwide. pic.twitter.com/VxO4RVt83O