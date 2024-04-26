Watch Now
NewsNorthern Kentucky

Actions

WWE champion Cody Rhodes makes appearance at Newport Kroger

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Cody Rhodes Newport Kroger
Posted at 12:26 PM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 12:26:57-04

NEWPORT, Ky. — Wondering why there’s a ton of people in line at the Newport Kroger? Well, we’ve got your answer.

WWE champion Cody Rhodes is making an appearance Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kroger location 130 Pavilion Pkwy.

“Come meet me and get your eyes on the crown jewel of wrestling belts!” read a post on Rhodes’ Twitter account. The appearance is in partnership with Wheatley Vodka.

More NKY news:
Speeding cars plague Villa Hills neighborhood, frequently taking out mailboxes Amazon accused of delay tactics in KCVG Air Hub unfair labor practices case NKY’s independent pharmacies on verge of extinction

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.