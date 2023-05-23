Woman faces charges after her monkey bit a child in Pendleton County

A 58-year-old woman faces charges after a small monkey in her home bit a child, according to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife.

Officials with the agency said it received a tip and, after obtaining a warrant to search a home in Pendleton County, found and seized a marmoset that had bitten the girl. The marmoset was seized on May 19, though officials said they were told the bite happened in late April.

The marmoset was euthanized "in accordance with state wildlife and public health laws so it could be tested for rabies to determine if the bite victim needed treatment for rabies," Kentucky Fish and Wildlife said.

Ultimately, the marmoset tested negative for rabies, according to the agency.

Jeannie Wilson has been charged with one count of propagation and holding wildlife without a permit.

"Primates are defined as inherently dangerous wildlife by state administrative regulation and it is illegal to import, transport or possess them in Kentucky without a permit," reads a press release from Kentucky Fish and Wildlife.

The press release goes on to say any person bitten or in contact with native wildlife or an exotic animal can create exposure to infections; incidents like the bite in Pendleton County must be reported to a local health department.

The marmoset had to be euthanized because, according to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, testing requires brain tissue to provide reliable results.

"State wildlife and public health officials were in communication about the matter and agreed that euthanizing the animal was required by law because of the circumstances and a medical necessity given the serious public health risk that rabies poses to people," says the press release.