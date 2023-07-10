Walton man wins $50,000 after purchasing second Powerball ticket

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Walton man won $50,000 after a second Kentucky Lottery ticket he purchased matched four white ball numbers and the Powerball.

Michael — who only wishes to use his first name — decided to buy a $2 ticket for Saturday’s drawing.

“I originally bought just one but had a little bit of cash left on me. I was like, I might as well just buy another one, why not?” He bought an $8 ticket with four sets of numbers.

Michael walked out to his car Sunday morning to get something when he remembered his tickets. He went inside, jumped on his computer, and looked at the winning numbers when he discovered he had won $50,000.

“I went to the store where I bought it, and they checked it. They were all like, ‘You’re going to Louisville tomorrow,’" he told officials.

After claiming his ticket Monday morning, Michael received a check for $35,750.

Michael told officials he is considering paying off his car and saving the rest.

Mac’s Liquor & Wine, located at Mary C Grubbs Highway in Walton, will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.

Monday night's Powerball jackpot is an estimated $675 million with a cash option of $340.9 million.