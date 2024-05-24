Tri-State nonprofits launch fund to raise money to expand bike trails in Northern Kentucky

FORT THOMAS, Ky. — Multiple nonprofits in the Tri-State have launched a new donation fund to help bring more trails to Northern Kentucky.

The NKY Trail Fund was established with Horizon Community Funds, in partnership with the Cincinnati Off-Road Alliance (CORA) and Tri-State Trails.

“A lot of people want to see these trails, but it's just getting the plans together,” said Jason Reser, trail development director of CORA.

Reser said Northern Kentucky’s trail network has been growing over the last few years, but many trails remain insular. The funds could help better connect them.

“One of the best things for me is to be able to ride out of my garage on my bike and ride over and hit the trail,” he said. “It’s not possible for everyone.”

Other similar projects have utilized similar strategies. Donors have helped support The CROWN project in Cincinnati, a 34-mile multi-use trail that aims to connect Cincinnati’s 52 neighborhoods.

"Oftentimes, one of the most challenging aspects of building trails is raising the required local match funds needed to access federal and state grants for construction,” said Wade Johnston, executive director of Tri-State Trails, in an announcement about the fund. “Establishing the Trail Fund at Horizon Community Funds will create a new tool in the toolbox for local governments to leverage the generosity of donors in Northern Kentucky to overcome that barrier and build more trails."

Nancy Grayson, president and CEO of Horizon Community Funds, said the fund amplifies the giving.

“It allows donors individually to feel like they're part of something bigger than just what's happening in their own backyards,” she said.

You can make a donation to the fund here.