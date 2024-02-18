Watch Now
Northern Kentucky Special Olympics athletes battle for a ticket to state basketball tournament

Posted at 12:01 PM, Feb 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-18 12:01:15-05

FLORENCE, Ky. — Special Olympics basketball athletes laced up their shoes, suited up and hit the court Saturday to battle it out for a ticket to state.

Saturday's games marked the 40th year of the Region 2 tournament.

Lynsey Ward, No. 32, has been playing for 21 years. She told WCPO 9 that being on the court is one of the best feelings.

Lynsey Ward

"I'm feeling pretty good," she said. "Just a tad nervous but I'm feeling pretty good."

She said those around her when she's in the gym are more than just her teammates.

"I like having friends and working out with them and being able to hang out with them," Ward said.

Mark Staggs, Northern Kentucky volunteer director, knows this feeling all too well with his own daughter.

"Jennifer... she loves to play in all sports we offer and she’s been doing this for about 25 years," he said.

There were 33 teams competing for a spot at state. Staggs said the Special Olympics welcomes all ages to play, with some starting as young as 8 years old. He's even seen a 70 year old pass the rock like a pro, he sad.

Staggs said the court is a place for everyone and that's what this is all about.

"I get calls all the time about people getting involved, and when they do they say they wish they would have known about this sooner," he said.

For more information on the Special Olympics or for how to get involved, click here.

