KSP searching for missing Army veteran last seen in Fort Thomas over a month ago

FORT THOMAS, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are searching for a missing Army veteran last seen in Fort Thomas over a month ago.

KSP said 38-year-old Timothy James Harrison was reported missing by family members on Oct. 6. The Army vet was last seen at the Veteran Affairs Center in Fort Thomas on Sept. 5.

Harrison is described as 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds with red hair. He drives a gray 2018 Ford Focus with a possible temporary tag of Q574040, but it is unknown if he has the vehicle at this time.

Provided by Kentucky State Police

Anyone with information on where Harrison may be is asked to call KSP Post 6 at 859-428-1212 or their local law enforcement agency.