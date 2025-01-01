'It's life or death for these folks' | Tri-State homeless shelters brace for freezing temps this New Year

COVINGTON, Ky. — A few dozen people struggling with homelessness lined up outside the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky Tuesday for a warm meal and, for some, a place to sleep and escape the rapidly dropping temperatures.

Shelter CEO Kim Webb said they were bracing for an overload in the coming weeks as the weather becomes dangerously cold.

"It's lifesaving," Webb said. "It's life or death for these folks."

The shelter is the only facility in the region with a minimal barrier for entry allowing those struggling with addiction a chance to get out of the elements.

It also offers meals, laundry services and short and long-term jobs-based programs.

Webb said in the last year, 47% of the people sheltering at the facility self-reported experiencing homelessness for the first time.

For many, the coming deep freeze would be their first.

"Folks, they're really scared," Webb said.

A few blocks down the street, Fairhaven Rescue Mission also braced for increased demand due to the cold.

Executive Director Alan Johnson said their facility would open during the day as a warming center if the state, county or the City of Covington called a state of emergency.

"We will open our doors," Johnson said.

The facility would also have coats, gloves and blankets for those in need.

Johnson said beyond the initial crisis services, Rescue Mission's faith-based mission was to break the cycle of homelessness with an increased focus on long-term services like job training.

"We do have overnight beds, but what we really try to encourage is that long-term homeless recovery," he said.

Webb agreed that long-term housing stability programs are important, but emphasized the need for affordable housing construction as a solution to homelessness.

Until that can be done, Webb said facilities like the emergency shelter are expensive to run.

"We're 84% self-funded," she said.

Webb hoped a new year would bring new donations to help them help others, and urged people to follow them on social media or visit their website for donation options.

Johnson said donations could be made through the rescue mission website, and they always welcome volunteers.